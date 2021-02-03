Initial phase three trial results, published Wednesday, show the AstraZeneca vaccine may reduce transmission of Covid-19 by 67%.
OHSU has been a part of the national AstraZeneca vaccine study for months. In the fall, a number of Portlanders signed up to participate.
After learning of the international news this vaccine may slow transmission of the virus, Dr. Marcel Curlin, associate professor in the division of infectious diseases at OHSU, said while these results are preliminary, they're encouraging.
"It’s a really big deal. It’s not completely unexpected. It does make sense that if your immune system is strong and primed against the virus, once you get it, it eliminates the virus faster. We've just never had the data to show that," Curlin said.
According to the CDC, Moderna is 94.1% effective in preventing moderate to severe Covid-19 cases and Pfizer is 95% effective. However, aside from preventing someone from getting the virus and its symptoms, Curlin said we still don't know how those vaccines work in slowing transmission yet.
"If the vaccine only prevents you from getting symptomatic disease, it only protects you. So, you get vaccinated, you may get Covid and you’re fine but, if you’re still shedding virus from your mucosa, you could infect someone else," Curlin said.
With these early results though, Curlin said you could protect more than just yourself with this vaccine.
"If the vaccine actually reduces the nasal carriage of virus, not only are you protected from symptomatic disease but you’re also protecting the other people around you," Curlin said.
However, he said now's not the time to let your guard down.
"The vaccine is not a get out of jail free card," Curlin said.
With Covid-19 variants popping up - OHA Senior Health Advisor Ali Hamade said doubling up our masks can help prevent transmission as everyone waits to be vaccinated.
"We suggest double masking if you have no other option. For example, a medical mask, or surgical mask has two layers. That’s just how they’re made," Hamade said. "You don’t necessarily have to put two masks on top of each other. Some of them have been made with inserts you can put some materials in them that would really beef up the filtration."
