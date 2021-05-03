PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - COVID-19 cases are continuing to surge across the state of Oregon. The state has now surpassed 2,500 COVID-19 deaths, and half of those also suffered from cardiovascular disease. Oregon Health Science University's Dr. Jonathan Lindner explained that the heart is essentially a target of COVID-19, and the virus attacks it in several different ways.
"People who come into the emergency room with a heart attack, their overall mortality, if you do not have COVID, is less than 5 percent now," Lindner said. "If you have a heart attack, and it's related to COVID, your mortality rate is more like something 40 to 50 percent. It's tenfold higher."
If you have an underlying health condition, like cardiovascular disease, diabetes, or others, the CDC said you could be more likely to get severely sick from COVID-19. Those who already suffer from heart disease are dying at higher rates from the virus.
According to the Oregon Health Authority, 49 percent of Oregonians who have died from COVID-19 also suffered from cardiovascular disease. Lindner said that health experts are learning more each day about why we are seeing higher death rates. He said the numbers in Oregon are on par with what is happening across the country.
"It turns out that, that receptor that the spike protein binds to, that actually has some abnormal expression in people who have a cardiovascular disease which explains at least some of the story," Lindner explained.
He also said that if you suffer from heart disease, you are already more likely to get COVID-19 and have more severe complications.
"When you develop some of the severe lung inflammatory conditions that really affect the lungs severely, the right side of the heart has to work extremely hard to get blood flow across the lungs, which is what's called right-heart failure," he said.
Lindner said several other things could also happen, like a viral infection of the heart itself, inflammation that directly affects the heart and blood vessels, blood clots and heart attacks.
"We're seeing people who develop these little what we call microvascular thrombosis, which are clots inside of the smallest blood vessels of your organs and that actually not only does damage to the heart but to the brain and the kidney as well," he said.
There are common-sense steps you can take to better protect yourself, like a healthy diet and exercise.
"If you have heart disease, take the precautions that the CDC gives you. If you have heart disease, get yourself vaccinated," he said. "If you have heart disease, keep your core of people you're associating with small."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.