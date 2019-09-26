PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - OHSU Doernbecher Children's Hospital just received a 200,000 dollar grant to help fight pediatric cancer.
Kids at Doernbecher helped celebrate the donation with a ceremony that involved dipping their hands in paint.
The donation comes from "Hyundai Hope on Wheels" as part of a campaign with the theme "Every Handprint Tells a Story."
The non-profit is supported by Hyundai and its dealers.
They're committing more than 13 million dollars to research projects across the country to mark childhood cancer awareness month.
"For me, being a part of this means a lot to me. I have two young children and just understanding what these children go through, it's very heartwarming," Michael Orange with Hyundai Motor America said.
Doernbecher has been receiving donations from Hyundai Hope on Wheels since 2005.
This latest donation brings the grand total to 1.9 million dollars.
