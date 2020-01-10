OHSU Doernbecher surgeon killed in Idaho avalanche: ‘She was an extraordinary human being’

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A neurosurgeon at Doernbecher Children’s Hospital was killed in an avalanche in Idaho.
Oregon Health & Science University confirmed Friday that Dr. Molly Hubbard, 33, was the third victim who died at Silver Mountain Resort near Kellogg, Idaho.
The avalanche occurred Tuesday morning. Crews rescued four skiers, but three others died.
Hubbard’s mother was contacted by authorities and she informed OHSU on Friday morning, according to a statement from OHSU.
“Molly Hubbard was a superlative physician and surgeon with exceptional judgment, technical skills and deep compassion for her patients and colleagues. She was also an extraordinary human being who was loved and valued by all who knew her. Molly’s loss is unfathomable to her friends, her family, our community at OHSU, and to myself as her mentor. We will do our best to honor her extraordinary character,” said Nathan Selden, M.D., Ph.D., FACS, FAAP, chair, OHSU Department of Neurosurgery.
Hubbard started as a fellow in pediatric neurosurgery at OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital, OHSU School of Medicine in July 2019. She recently accepted the position of assistant professor of pediatric neurosurgery at OHSU and planned to begin that role at the start of the next academic year.
Hubbard received her undergraduate degree at Utah State University – Logan in 2008; her medical degree from the University of Vermont College of Medicine-Burlington in 2012; and completed her residency in neurosurgery at the University of Minnesota in 2019.
