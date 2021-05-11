PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The vaccination sites at the Portland International Airport and Hillsboro Stadium are expected to close next month, the Oregon Health & Science University told FOX 12 Tuesday.
OHSU says it expects to administer the last first-dose vaccinations at the site on June 4, and the last second-dose vaccinations on June 25.
Demand for the vaccine is waning as it becomes more readily available so OHSU says it will be transitioning to community vaccination clinics. Vaccines will be offered at OHSU's Multnomah Pavilion in southwest Portland, Richmond Clinic in southeast Portland, and Scappoose Clinic locations. OHSU also plans to offer vaccines at other clinics in the coming weeks.
OHSU says the Vaccine Equity Committee will continue to work with community organizations and faith leaders to help vaccinate difficult-to-reach and underserved communities.
Between Jan. 21 and May 9, OHSU says nearly 202,000 vaccines were administered at the PDX site. The site is currently operating Friday through Monday. The Hillsboro Stadium site has given more than 39,000 doses to date, according to OHSU. The Hillsboro site is operating Monday through Friday.
While Oregonians are encouraged to schedule their vaccination appointments for both sites online, drop-ins are welcomed.
On Monday, All4Oregon announced the mass vaccination site at the Oregon Convention Center plans to close on Saturday, June 19.
Good, then maybe they could covert to OTA teacher muzzle dispersal sites.
