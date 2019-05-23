PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Mid-spring means mid-allergy season.
Experts said the tree pollen is dying down but at the same time grass pollen is on the rise.
The best thing to do is to stay indoors, windows closed until the grasses stop pollinating, but we know for a lot of people that's not possible
Doctors at OHSU said we've been seeing an earlier and earlier start to the allergy season.
They said that's part of the reason why they seem much more severe as it is peak allergy time.
They suggest a couple things, stay inside as much as possible.
If that's not an option, make sure when you get home to change your clothes or take a shower to get that pollen off your body.
They also suggest saline rinses to clear out your sinuses.
This is a big one, get checked to see if your symptoms are indeed allergies
"Nobody is born with allergies, so it has to develop some point in life. Sometimes in children sometimes in adulthood but they can develop at any point and that is something to be aware of. Really the only way to know if you have allergies is to get testing done,” Shyam Joshi from OHSU said.
There are several options if your symptoms do get worse such as nose sprays and oral antihistamines.
Keep in mind, those do take a little bit of time to start working in your system.
