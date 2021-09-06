PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Oregon is still in the middle of another COVID-19 surge, but according to forecasting from Oregon Health and Science University, the state could be reaching the peak in hospitalizations.

"The modeling that's been done has absolutely suggested that we'd be at the peak this weekend," Dr. Renee Edwards, chief medical officer at OHSU, said.

Of course, we're not going to know if we're at the peak until we start coming down. Edwards said she's hopeful that cases will start declining but that it's still not time to let our guard down.

"Everyone is very concerned about Labor Day and people's behaviors whether they're wearing masks, whether they're gathering in large groups inside or outside," Edwards said. "We're only going to know if the numbers are going to continue to increase as we see what happens, but we hope we're at the peak."

OHSU is now operating at over 95 percent capacity.

"Our ICU beds are largely full, and I say that because one of the things that OHSU did this week was open a 12 bed ICU overflow area to accommodate not only COVID patients but all of the ICU level patients that require OHSU's care," she said.

Edwards is urging all Oregonians to be safe and responsible, even beyond COVID-19 safety measures and precautions.

"We're struggling with hospital capacity, and you wouldn't want to do anything right now that would land you in the emergency room or a hospital bed," she said.

