OHSU holds annual transplant picnic, marks 60th anniversary of kidney transplant program

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – OHSU held its annual transplant picnic on Saturday in southwest Portland and this year’s event also marked a major milestone.
The celebration brings together patients, donors and their families to thank all those who make organ transplants possible.
This year was extra special because it’s the 60th anniversary of OHSU’s kidney transplant program, where in 1959, the hospital performed the first kidney transplant on the West Coast and only the 18th in the world.
Now in the decades since, the procedure has saved countless lives.
“We really appreciate what we’ve been given and try to live our best lives in honor of our organ donors and just knowing how sick we were in the past,” said Alysia Yamasaki, a two-time kidney transplant recipient. “I wouldn’t be here today if it hadn’t been for an organ donor.”
OHSU has since expanded to other organs to become Oregon’s oldest organ transplant services program.
