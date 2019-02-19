PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - OHSU is honoring a cancer patient's memory with the addition of a new pinball machine.
Tyler Van Pelt was treated at OHSU for several years.
He suffered from leukemia and used to wish there were more fun activities for patients.
After he died, his family began raising money to buy a pinball machine for the hospital.
And on Tuesday, that machine was dedicated in his honor.
“Leukemia and chemo and cancer is not fun. It's serious business and it's really scary. And I think for Tyler that the machine, the pinball is a moment to find some joy. As sad as I am at his passing, I really am so proud of the legacy that I really feel he'll get to share with other people,” Tyler’s mother Connie Van Pelt said.
Tyler's family said he was known for supporting and encouraging other cancer patients and they believe he would want to meet every person who uses this new machine.
