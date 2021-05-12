OHSU hosting mass vaccination event in Hillsboro for Oregon's Latino community

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - This week in Hillsboro, the Oregon Health & Science University is putting on the largest mass vaccination event for Oregon's Latino community.
The vaccine clinic, which is being held at the Hillsboro Stadium, is a joint effort between OHSU and a number of Latino organizations in Oregon. It is a bilingual vaccination event making vaccines more accessible to Spanish speakers.
The Latino community represents 13 percent of Oregon's population - but they also represent about a third of the state's COVID-19 cases.
Many Latinos work jobs where they've been required to go to work during the pandemic. Many also live in multi-generational households. Both of those are risk factors for the spread of COVID-19.
"The goal is to distribute 1,600 vaccines which we believe is the largest Latino event within the state and hopefully this is just the beginning. Our goal is to make this space available and welcoming for Latinos but also for other communities of color throughout the area and anyone else certainly needs a vaccine as well. So that’s important," said Leslie Garcia, OHSU School of Medicine.
The bilingual vaccination site was open on Tuesday, and will be open again on Thursday and Sunday. It will not be open Wednesday.
Identification is not required but people do have to register ahead of time. More information can be found at OHSU's website in Spanish and English.
So regular vaccination events were not good enough?
