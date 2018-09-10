PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health & Science University will commission an independent peer review of its heart transplant program, which stopped indefinitely about a week and a half ago, its president announced Monday morning.
OHSU President Danny Jacobs stated in a news release that the peer review will start next month and it “will help inform our ongoing efforts to ensure the program is sustainable for the long term.”
Jacobs, who said it is his “responsibility to ensure all Oregonians have access to the best possible care in a supportive environment,” said the review will likely take several months to complete.
The announcement of the review comes after OHSU said Aug. 31 that its heart transplant program was stopping indefinitely following the departures of program team members.
The 20 patients on OHSU’s heart transplant wait list who requested moving to another center have all been transferred, Jacobs said.
