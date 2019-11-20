PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - OHSU is managing an online opioid library to help policymaker’s address the nation’s opioid epidemic.
The library, launched Wednesday, provides a centralized toolkit, offering online resources to help weed out bias, conflicts of interest, and unproven therapies, according to experts.
The site, called CLOUD, includes research, policy prescriptions and therapies vetted and ranked on a sliding scale from "proven" to "problematic”.
The Center for Evidence-based Policy at Oregon Health & Science University will curate and manage the site with a mandate to include virtually any resource that relates in some way to the opioid crisis or related issues such as alternative treatments for pain, addiction medicine, harm reduction and prevention.
The site will feature infographics, policy reports, government documents, including relevant legislation and regulations, clinical practice guidelines, and links to videos and external websites, among other items.
The work will be funded through a settlement agreement involving the off-label marketing of the pain medication Neurontin, according to OHSU.
More than 40 million people in the United Stated are impacted by opioid use disorder, according to Overdose Lifeline. OHSU hopes the site will be a transparent and curated source of information for decision-makers.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.