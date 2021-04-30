PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Modeling from OHSU suggests if current vaccination rates keep up over the next few weeks Oregon could really turn a corner. The state wouldn’t quite reach herd immunity, but enough people to see a difference.
“The good news when we pair together it shows us that in three to four more weeks we are in good shape, that is when cases will fall and our vaccine levels will be high enough that with basic preventive measures the virus cannot effectively grow,” said Dr. Peter Green with OHSU.
Governor Kate Brown said three things need to happen before restrictions can be lifted. First she wants to make sure a solid majority of Oregonians are vaccinated. Second, vaccines are easily accessible to communities around the state. They expect that to happen in the next few weeks. Third, hospital and staffing capacity needs to be at adequate levels. Right now, more than 300 people are in the hospital across the state because of COVID-19.
Right now, according to the Oregon Health Authority 1.8 million Oregonians have gotten at least one dose of vaccine, 1.2 million have completed the series. There are 4.2 million people who live in the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.