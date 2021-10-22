OHSU models show drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations slowing

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – New statistical models from OHSU are showing that Oregon’s drop in hospitalizations due to COVID-19 is slowing, meaning hospitals will continues to see high numbers of patients sick with the virus.

Those doing the modeling at OHSU say the data shows that people are going back to more high-risk behaviors, like gathering in big groups indoors.

They say those kinds of behaviors and gatherings look to close to levels they haven’t seen since before the surge of the more contagious Delta variant of COVID-19.

CDC endorses booster doses of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, says mix and match is fine US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky endorsed recommendations for booster doses for Moderna's and Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccines Thursday, allowing millions more Americans to begin getting booster shots.

Researchers say the state is still on a downward trend for hospitalizations, but the numbers aren’t going to go down as fast.

The report also tracks higher-risk behavior by vaccination status and shows that unvaccinated people are slightly more likely to go to a large indoor event and less likely to wear a mask.

Researchers say only about 49% of unvaccinated people are regularly wearing masks, compared to 89% of vaccinated people.

A total of 567 people in Oregon right now are in the hospital with COVID-19. That’s down from a high of almost 1200 at the beginning of September.