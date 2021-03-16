OHSU not pausing Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccine trials

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – OHSU says it has no plans to stop the 2-year trial for the Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccine despite some countries in the European Union saying they will no longer use the vaccine because of fear they may cause blood clots in patients.
The hospital says they will continue to monitor the 111 people throughout the duration of the trial.
The study’s lead investigator says to their knowledge there hasn’t been any blood clotting issues in local participants. If someone experiences any health issue while they are enrolled in the trial, OHSU will provide care and thoroughly investigate whether it’s related to the study.
OHSU shares its trial data with Astrazeneca, which then shares that information with the FDA as part of the U.S. vaccine authorization process.
Astrazeneca has not applied for emergency use authorization in the U.S. yet. The FDA will ultimately decide if it is safe and effective for public use.
(1) comment
OHSU is getting big bucks to do these tests, trials, etc. Only when the income ceases will they stop the tests and trials.
