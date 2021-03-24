OHSU opens program to help COVID-19 long-haulers

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – OHSU has opened a program to help people who are still recovering from COVID-19. It’s a home-based system where patients visit with their doctor virtually.
Each patient is first assessed through an initial intake appointment. The long COVID-19 team then develops a care plan that will be shared with and managed by the patient’s primary care provider. Patients can also be referred to specialists to address specific coronavirus related symptoms and conditions.
“To the best we understand most people recover, but people have a different sort of trajectory some recover more quickly some take more time to recover. But we believe there is great hope that many of these people will recover very well and enjoy and return to their quality of life,” said Dr. Eric Herman of OHSU.
OHSU patients interested in scheduling an initial intake appointment with the program should call the connected care center hotline at 833-647-8222.
