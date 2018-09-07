OHSU opens state-of-the-art cancer research center

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Oregon Health & Science University opened a new cancer research building on Portland’s South Waterfront Friday.
The 320,000-square-foot facility, and the 650 researchers and staff members it can hold, is aimed at early detection, and will house the university’s Cancer Early Detection Advanced Research Center, OHSU says.
The building cost close to $200 million, with the money being mostly provided by the state and private citizens.
OHSU says the building’s “unique design will bring together people from different scientific disciplines with the goal of accelerating research progress”.
In a news release, the university thanked everyone who helped make the building possible.
“We pledge to use this facility to end cancer as we know it,” Brian Druker, director of the OHSU Knight Cancer Institute, said. “We will be reminded of our pledge each day as we work within these walls.”
Speakers at an opening celebration Friday included Gov. Kate Brown and Oregon Rep. Jennifer Williamson.
OHSU is hosting an open house at the new building in the 1700 block of Southwest Moody Avenue Saturday and invites the public to attend. People may visit between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
