OHSU partners with Red Cross, Port of Portland for PDX mass vaccination site

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Another COVID-19 vaccination site is up and running in the Portland area.
The clinic was held by Oregon Health & Science University, the Port of Portland and the Red Cross at Portland International Airport, and was specifically held for people with disabilities and their caregivers Sunday.
It was an appointment-only event for those in the Phase 1A Group to receive the vaccine. The Gerhart family drove to Portland from Bend. Sandy Gerhart and her husband care for their daughter, Geneva, who has Down syndrome.
“That’s how important it is I think when you know that your child has a ten, ten-fold chance of if she gets it not making it you want to do what you can,” Gernhart said.
Sandy, her husband and Geneva all received the vaccine and are feeling a sense of relief.
“I’m good, not nervous, not scared either,” Geneva said. “Not get COVID, never had COVID and I don’t want to have COVID either.”
According to Connie Amos, the site coordinator, 3,300 people will have received vaccines at this site. She said OHSU has plans to increase the capacity for the site aiming to vaccinate between 7,500 and 10,000 people per day.
“It’s going to be extending hours and adding more volunteers and a lot of our volunteers are full time employees at OHSU,” Amos said.
Dan Peppinger, chief operating officer for the Port of Portland, said they’re committed to these clinics and will continue to provide the space and facilities as long as they are needed.
“It’s so exciting right?” Peppinger said. “I’m not in a category to get vaccinated any time soon but it’s great to see it going and it’s great to see people with vulnerabilities get it and frontline health care workers get it.”
The Gerharts headed back to their home in Bend, but left Portland with a little more hope.
“To have this extra layer with the vaccine it’s really important that we do everything that we can to get this under control as a society,” Gerhart said. “And we consider it a responsibility to our child first and foremost and then to those we care about in our community.”
For more information, go to OHSU.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.