OHSU partners with U.S. Army to serve area trauma patients

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Oregon Health and Science University professionals are teaming up with U.S. Army healthcare teams to better serve area trauma patients.
It’s a new partnership bridging the skills soldiers are already trained for on the battlefield and at military hospitals. Now, they’ll be able to help people hurt in car crashes or other traumatic events.
The Army Military Civilian Trauma Team Training program will have five soldiers working alongside OHSU staff.
OHSU is one of just two hospitals in the country who have this program.
“This partnership brings together two tremendous healthcare systems, providing us an opportunity to learn from each other and innovate, while we support the best possible care to those that get in harm’s way,” Brig. Gen. Telita Crosland with Regional Health Command-Atlantic, said.
The OHSU Trauma Center will serve Oregon, southwest Washington and northern California patients annually.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.