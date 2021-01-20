PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Convention Center is now acting as a mass vaccination site, and starting Thursday, OHSU and the Red Cross with the Port of Portland will be administering drive-thru vaccinations for COVID-19 at Portland International Airport.
This process will be done by appointment only and will be for people in Phase 1a of Oregon's vaccination plan.
The vaccination clinic will be at the red economy parking lot, and the idea is to serve people who will have an easier time driving through instead of walking in like at the convention center.
But this type of process takes more time and will require more doses from the federal government to really ramp up.
"I know we were criticized early for getting a slow start but I also knew we would catch up quickly," OHSU Healthcare Chief Operating Officer Joe Ness said.
It will be small scale at first with a plan to administer about 3,000 doses from Thursday through Sunday.
"It literally will use the last of our Moderna vaccine allocation that we have until hopefully we get some more next week," Ness said.
The Oregon Health Authority said Oregon can now vaccinate people faster than the doses are coming in, so beyond this weekend, the schedule at the airport site is to be determined.
But Ness said this is a temporary problem: "I think given the changes at the federal level and leadership and two new drug company products coming on the market in the next few weeks, I think this will all ramp up pretty quickly."
Ness said the other challenge with running a drive-thru is it’s about half as efficient as a walk-in system like the one now at the convention center, but he said it’s necessary for people with mobility challenges or who otherwise benefit from staying in the car.
And for all of these reasons, vaccinations are still appointment only.
"We can’t just tell everybody to show up, if you’re an educator just show up, we’d have lines out to the freeway," he said.
"We’re sorry it can't be an open drop-in clinic," Ness said. "We wish we had more doses, we wish we could get to this faster, but we really are going as fast as we can."
Nees and the Chief Operating Officers at Legacy say they have lists of healthcare providers and they’re working within the Tri-County area to see who all the people are in Phase 1a who haven’t had access to the vaccine yet. They send those people a direct link to then sign up for an appointment.
The COO for Legacy Health Trent Green said this system will translate easily when they move to vaccinating educators too because school districts know who all of their teachers, bus drivers, janitors and other employees are.
It also allows them to test out their electronic system before they eventually go to wider public scheduling.
They’re still figuring it all out, but they might link to the Oregon Health Authority in a way where people can also schedule their second dose appointment or at least get a reminder for that, too.
“We’ll figure out if we can link to their website perhaps you go through an eligibility check and then, assuming you’re eligible, click right to our URL to schedule a time. So, I don’t have the definitive details on that for you right now but there will be a scheduling link we’ll have ample appointment availability,” said Green.
Green added the phones are ringing off the hook with people wanting to know when and where they can be vaccinated.
He asks everyone to be patient. He says calling doctor’s offices and hospitals does not help, and they’re working as fast as they can.
The Oregon Health Authority has answers to some questions on its website and says local public health websites might have information too.
If you’ve been turned away from getting a vaccine but think you fall under Phase 1a, contact your local health department.
