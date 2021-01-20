PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Convention Center is now acting as a mass vaccination site, and starting Thursday, OHSU and the Red Cross will be administering drive-through vaccines at the Portland International Airport.
This process will be done by appointment only and will be for people in Phase 1a of the vaccination plan.
The Chief Operating Officers at both Legacy and OHSU say they have lists of healthcare providers and they’re working within the Tri-County area to see who all the people are in Phase 1a who haven’t had access to the vaccine yet. They send those people a direct link to then sign up for an appointment.
The COO for Legacy Health Trent Green says this system will translate easily when they move to vaccinating educators too because school districts know who all of their teachers, bus drivers, janitors and other employees are.
It also allows them to test out their electronic system before they eventually go to wider public scheduling.
They’re still figuring it all out, but they might link to the Oregon Health Authority in a way where people can also schedule their second dose appointment or at least get a reminder for that, too.
“We’ll figure out if we can link to their website perhaps you go through an eligibility check and then, assuming you’re eligible, click right to our URL to schedule a time. So, I don’t have the definitive details on that for you right now but there will be a scheduling link we’ll have ample appointment availability,” said Green.
Green added the phones are ringing off the hook with people wanting to know when and where they can be vaccinated.
He asks everyone to be patient. He says calling doctor’s offices and hospitals does not help, and they’re working as fast as they can.
The Oregon Health Authority has answers to some questions on its website and says local public health websites might have information too.
If you’ve been turned away from getting a vaccine but think you fall under Phase 1a, contact your local health department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.