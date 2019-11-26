PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - What makes a dangerous toy? We asked parents to share their thoughts.
“Mostly things that could go in the mouth,” Bryan Goodwin told FOX 12.
“I think sometimes if there’s too many pieces I feel like it’s overwhelming for a child,” Juliet Payment said.
While parents seem to agree about the danger of small parts, pediatricians warn there are more hazards than just choking.
“One of the things I know for sure is that kids are curiosity machines, especially when we talk about preschool kids, their entire job is to explore the world and we need to make sure as their parents and caregivers that the world they’re exploring is safe for them.” M.D. Ben Hoffman said.
Today, staff at OHSU presented their list of hazardous toys in time for the holiday season. At the top of the list: anything with magnets.
“When they find each other, they’re going to compress the intestinal wall between them, that will cause the wall—the intestinal wall—to lose its blood flow and slowly die,” Doctor Hoffman said.
Doctor Hoffman also warned of toys that can produce loud noises, some even able to damage a child’s hearing.
OHSU staff suggest an adult hold the toy’s noise source up to their ear, and if it’s uncomfortable for the adult, it could be potentially damaging to a child.
OHSU staff have released a complete report detailing which types of toys they suggest parents avoid this holiday season.
