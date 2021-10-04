OHSU releases updated forecast model for COVID-19

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - OHSU has released an updated forecast model of what the state’s hospitals can expect when it comes to COVID-19.
It says hospitals will remain extremely full all across the state, well into December.
The director of OHSU’s office of advanced analytics says immunity within the community will play a factor in how cases spread especially as we head into fall and winter.
"Our immunity level is higher than it was and that is going to make it more difficult for the virus to spread. The next question of course becomes how long does your previous infection immunity last, how long does your previous vaccination immunity last? We're watching that pretty closely and you know it's certainly possible that boosters are going to be needed to avoid future surges," Peter Graven, said.
Other information revealed in the forecast includes Oregonians and COVID-19 protocols.
It found that people are eating indoors, attending large events outdoors and participating in other high-risk situations.