PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Researchers at Oregon Health Sciences University are launching a new kind of study for couples coping with cancer.
It’s called “Exercising Together”, but it goes far beyond the physical.
What makes this study unique is it also focuses on the emotional toll cancer takes, for not only the patient, but also his or her partner.
Through these exercise classes, couples learn how to rely on each other and communicate better, which in turn builds not only stronger bodies, but stronger relationships, OHSU says.
Kathy Johnson and Bob Muller have already signed up. They’ve been a couple for nearly 18 years after both of their spouses passed away.
They’ve been through a similar exercise program together in the past, as part of Bob’s treatment plan as he fought prostate cancer.
“Both of us were emotionally and physically worn out after the treatments,” Johnson said. “He went through radiation, so we had to drive down here every single day, five days a week. The class was kind of like a break and it revived our energy a little bit.”
“It does give you something to keep you going, because [radiation] tends to sap your energy,” Muller said. “And there were other people in the class we got to know real well with the same basic circumstances.”
Johnson and Muller say the exercise classes – which included several other men battling cancer and their female partners – became a sort of support group for the physical and emotional impacts they were all feeling.
They made new, lasting friendships and continue to turn to each other for support.
“When we bring the partner into the mix, then we have the opportunity to do something unique and innovative,” Dr. Kerri Winters-Stone, an OHSU research professor who is leading the new study, said. “They have to communicate a little bit more, they really have to encourage each other, and we hope those kind of changes that happen when they’re in the training room exercising as partners will translate to how they work together in every other aspect of their life.”
Winters-Stone is looking for other couples to take part who are coping with either prostate, breast or colorectal cancer and are between the ages of 40 and 75. The study is free and takes a commitment of a year.
For the first six months, couples work out with other couples facing similar circumstances a couple of days a week, then researchers continue to check in on how the patients and their partners are doing for the following six months.
“It’s scary, cancer’s scary, and you go through a bunch of emotions, anger and fear,” Johnson said. “Doing the exercise class together actually made me feel like I was helping him.”
Johnson and Muller say they expected the class to make them physically stronger, but the benefits were much greater.
“For us to go through this together was a bonding experience I didn’t expect,” Johnson said.
The study is already open, and Winters-Stone said ultimately, she’d like to see 300 couples take part.
Her team received a $2.5 million grant from the National Cancer Institute to study the benefits of a partner exercise program.
To learn more or sign-up, visit: https://www.ohsu.edu/xd/education/schools/school-of-nursing/research/exercising-together.cfm
