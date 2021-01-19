OHSU researchers publish protocols for COVID-19 patients needing elective surgeries

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Several doctors and professors at OHSU have released what they believe are the first published set of protocols for COVID-19 survivors before getting elective surgeries.
Studies still continue about the long-term effects of COVID-19, but the team at OHSU wants to help people understand when a COVID-19 survivor may be medically ready for an elective surgery.
The research has taken several months. Avital O’Glasser, an associate professor of medicine at OHSU and one of the publishers of this research, said the work began around Memorial Day on these protocols.
She says it was important research to do because COVID-19 an affect the body in so many different ways. She says this is not like other upper-respiratory infections we’ve seen before like the flu or pneumonia.
“We’re learning that COVID has affected so many different organs in the body that we want to make sure that we know what that damage might have been before a surgery. Did it affect your kidney? Did it affect your heart? Did it affect your liver? Did it increase your risk of forming abnormal blood clots?” O’Glasser said.
O’Glasser laid out some of the protocols they have issued. She says before any COVID-19 survivor is ready for an elective surgery, they must wait at least a month after having the infection. She says that is for people with very minor symptoms. For people who had more severe symptoms, O’Glasser says the waiting period should be closer to two months.
She also says doctors need to be asking lots of questions about the exact symptoms that a patient had.
O’Glasser says there will also need to be more tests done, including a slew of blood work and possibly more x-rays.
The says the research will only continue from her, to make sure these protocols are still accurate.
