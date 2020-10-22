PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - OHSU has been taking part in study that looks at using antibodies found in the blood of people who have recovered from COVID-19 to treat patients who are battling the virus.
Now, eight weeks into the study, OHSU told FOX 12 that they are hitting a roadblock.
"This is a very challenging study to recruit the right patient at the right time," said Dr. Bory Kea, OHSU Associate Professor.
Dr. Kea is one of the countless researchers around the country working to help people with COVID-19. Her team is part of the national study looking at the benefits of convalescent plasma therapy.
"What convalescent plasma is, is antibodies from somebody who's already recovered from COVID-19 and trying to give those antibodies to someone who doesn't have them yet, so that they can fight off COVID-19," Dr. Kea said.
The study led by Stanford University recruited 21 hospitals around the country, including OHSU, to study patients who test positive for COVID-19 and fit certain eligibility requirements.
OHSU hoped to enroll two people in the study each week. But now, eight weeks in, Dr. Kea says those numbers aren't working out with only two patients enrolled so far.
"We are looking for patients that are early in their disease course, that are well enough to go home," Dr. Kea explained, "But at the same time, they are well enough to go home so often times patients feel they are not at risk."
Dr. Kea says they are having trouble recruiting patients partly because Oregon's COVID-19 numbers are lower than in other parts of the country, so people don't feel as motivated to enroll.
Another reason - timing of infection is key.
"We've had several patients come back, because at that point, they are feeling more ill and they want to be part of that study but unfortunately, it's too late," said Dr. Kea. "The eligibility criteria is pretty strict and it's because we know that it's most likely to help people earlier in the disease course."
The trial needs 600 people enrolled across the country. Currently, they have 67 patients.
Dr. Kea says she hopes Oregonians and Washingtonians realize the importance of everyone doing their part.
"Ending COVID-19 is very possible - but it's going to take the entire community to get us there. Each and every single person can help, step up and volunteer if they are eligible to be part of this study, to finding whether not therapies like convalescent plasma can help. It's a pandemic, we have to look at all of our options," said Dr. Kea.
There is some promising news. In recent weeks, the National Institutes of Health has prioritized the study and is now supplying sites with rapid tests. Dr. Kea told FOX 12 this a game changer, so that researchers can identify who can enroll while patients are still at the hospital.
Just Thursday morning, FOX 12 learned that OHSU enrolled one more patient.
For more information about the convalescent plasma trial, visit news.ohsu.edu/2020/08/19/new-clinical-trial-at-ohsu-tests-donated-antibodies.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
