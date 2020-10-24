PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – As the days grow darker, so do some of the predictions about how Oregon’s healthcare system might weather the pandemic through the winter.
OHSU said it’s continuing a plan to space out minor elective procedures as healthcare workers prepare for a possible surge in sick patients this winter.
“We’re building in additional buffer space, so we don’t get stuck in that situation where we need a bed, but it’s already being occupied,” said Dr. David Zonies, the associate chief medical officer for critical care at OHSU.
Friday, the Oregon Health Authority announced the highest single-day count of positive COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic and warned that Oregon hospitals could reach max-capacity by mid-December if more isn’t down to slow the spread of the virus.
But OHSU is ready, according to Zonies, who said this time around, the hospital is prepared to use a robust patient-surge plan that was developed back in the spring. More critical care beds and ventilators are available, and partnerships across the state’s hospitals will allow for quick patient movement if needed.
OHA’s chief medical officer said Oregon hospitals are already seeing a bump in COVID patients needing beds.
According to OHSU, so far, few of their COVID patients need critical care.
“We are seeing more patients being admitted to our acute care beds, so they are not as ill,” Zonies said.
Another bright spot: OHA said those hospital stays are often shorter now than they were early in the pandemic.
“We have certainly taken a lot of the innovation that we’ve been learning about different medical treatments that can shorten hospitalizations and have implemented a lot of those,” Zonies said.
Neighboring state Idaho is experiencing hospitals at or near capacity.
There have been questions as to whether Oregon would possibly take some COVID-19 patients from Idaho.
OHSU said it has not been asked at this time to treat patients from Idaho. However, the hospital said it would be willing and able to take those patients if needed.
How the weeks and months ahead will unfold is now the focus, as Oregon hopes to again avoid another catastrophe.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
