PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Oregon Health & Science University is looking for Portland-area residents to take part in a research study evaluating a potential COVID-19 vaccine.
According to OHSU, it's the only institution in the state that's involved in a Phase 3 clinical trial of the novel coronavirus vaccine known as AZD1222, which was developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca.
AZD1222 is designed to be given in two injections that are administered about four weeks apart, OHSU said.
The trial seeks to enroll a total of 30,000 participants.
"Oregon Health & Science University is proud to contribute to the world’s most pressing challenge right now: identifying a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine for everyone," said OHSU President Danny Jacobs, M.D., M.P.H., FACS. "We’re asking Portland-area residents to volunteer for this trial and help bring all of us closer to stopping this devastating pandemic."
According to OHSU, it is a randomized trial where two-thirds of participants will receive the experimental vaccine and one third will receive a placebo. It is also a double-blind study, meaning neither the participants nor the clinicians involved will know who receives the vaccine or the placebo.
More information about the AZD1222 vaccine trial can be found here.
Portland-area adults interested in enrolling in the trial should go to www.c19vaccinestudy.com or call 800-VAC-STDY (800-822-7839) for more information.
According to OHSU, trial participants must be 18 or older, not be pregnant, have either stable medical conditions or no medical issues, have not been previously diagnosed with COVID-19, and should live within about one and a half hours of OHSU’s Marquam Hill/South Waterfront campus in Portland, among other criteria.
OHSU said participants will be monitored for two years.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
