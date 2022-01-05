OHSU sees increase in COVID-19 testing at Portland Expo Center site

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The demand of COVID-19 testing is so great right now that pharmacies and some testing sites can't keep up. That shortage is true for both the at-home tests and PCR tests.

Oregon Health & Science University's COVID-19 testing site at the Portland Expo Center has been open since March 2020. OHSU started testing at the beginning of the pandemic, and they haven't stop since day one.

"We thought we would do the spring, maybe into summer do a few months and we’d be done," said Debbie Lamberger, who runs the drive-thru clinic which is now six lanes wide. "Right now, the demand is as high as we've ever seen it. Much like we saw at the peak of Delta.

To date, OHSU has conducted almost 239,000 COVID-19 tests at all of its clinics. Roughly 400 a day are done at the Expo Center.

Vaccines were added to the site as soon as they became available, and boosters were added this fall too.

For both the vaccines and tests, people do need to make an appointment ahead of time.

The Expo Center clinic is known as a "low-barrier" clinic, which means you don't need a referral, you don't need to be an OHSU patient. All you need to do is make an appointment, then drive up.

"We're seeing an increase the last week or two compared to previous weeks in the fall," Lamberger told FOX 12. "So at this point, we see no risk to our supply chain."

The state of Oregon has ordered 12 million at-home COVID tests. These are the rapid tests, so they're not as accurate but will get you results within 15 minutes. Two million are supposed to arrive by this Friday.

Right now, the Oregon Health Authority says it has 400,000 tests and more should come in the next few days.

OHSU told FOX 12 that test results from the Expo Center clinic are available within one to two days. More information about the clinic can be found here.