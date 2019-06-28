PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Oregon Health & Science University is learning from the past, announcing Friday they’re taking steps to create a better heart transplant program for their patients.
Danny Jacobs, president of OHSU, says the hospital has signed contracts with three advanced heart failure specialists. He says they’re expected to start in August.
“The better care we provide for ourselves, the better care we provide for patients,” Jacobs said. “The new doctors coming in are excited to be here, to think they got the support the need, that’s going to translates to them providing even better care for patients.”
Jacobs wouldn’t provide an exact start date, but said OHSU should be on track to reopen their heart transplant program very shortly.
OHSU previously suspended its heart transplant program after a vital specialist and two others left the team. During the suspension, Providence Health & Services took on patients from OHSU, including patients who had already had a heart transplant and needed continued care.
OHSU in March this year announced it would reactivate their program.
