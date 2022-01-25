PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A new study from OHSU offers a potential silver lining to breakthrough infections of COVID-19: the idea of "superimmunity."
FOX-12 reporter Simon Gutierrez sat down with two of the study's authors to discuss their findings.
Here are some excerpts from that conversation:
Gutierrez: Your latest research points to something you're calling "superimmunity" to COVID-19. Can you explain what exactly that is?
Dr. Bill Messer/OHSU: Really it is what I would characterize as a booster effect that comes from two related but different immune stimulating processes. One of them is vaccination. One of them is natural infection. It's a way of characterizing a very robust immune response.
Gutierrez: So if someone who has this "superimmunity" is infected again, what would that infection look like in terms of symptoms?
Dr. Marcel Curlin/OHSU:
You would be predicted, all things being equal, to have mild disease. That might be asymptomatic infection or mild disease. Could you have severe infection nevertheless? Sure. There might be special health considerations that put you at higher risk. But overall, you'd expect it to be just like a cold or nothing.
Gutierrez: Do you feel fairly confident that the results of your findings will map out onto Omicron samples as well, that people who get sick with Omicron and are vaxxed or boosted will have this superimmunity as well?
Curlin: I do think so. The breadth of the immune response that we would expect from the combination of vaccination based on the original strain and Omicron, which is very different, that combination should be pretty darn broad and hopefully would cover new strains that come along that have mutations.