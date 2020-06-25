PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – New data shows the mask mandate in Oregon could be making a major difference in slowing the spread of COVID-19.
Oregon’s mask mandate went into effect on Wednesday, requiring people in seven counties to wear face coverings when they are in public indoor spaces, including grocery stories and shops. The mandate pertains to residents in Clackamas, Hood River, Lincoln, Polk, Marion, Multnomah and Washington counties.
A study from OHSU examined the relationship between masks and the spread of SARS 1, another coronavirus. Doctor Roger Chou says evidence suggested that masks helped stop the spread of that virus, and since it is similar to COVID-19, masks should help in this case as well.
Chou says the order from Gov. Brown to wear masks indoors is consistent with what science is showing us.
“We do have some data from SARS 1, which was also caused by a coronavirus, that showed that in the community that wearing masks … there was some evidence that wearing masks did decrease the risk of spreading infection,” Chou said.
Chou also states that in countries that had a successful response to coronavirus, masks played a big role.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(2) comments
Because unless you got that airtight seal around the nose and mouth, those pesky covid-19 bugs will manage to get in.
'OHSU study shows masks could make major difference in slowing COVID-19 spread' Maybe so if the persons had no facial hair and the masks were fitted to form an airtight seal around the nose and mouth.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.