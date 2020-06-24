OHSU study suggests masks help stop spread of COVID-19

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A doctor and professor at Oregon Health & Science University says evidence suggests wearing masks could stop the spread of COVID-19. This coming as Gov. Kate Brown’s order to wear a mask while inside a public business in some Oregon counties goes into effect.
Dr. Roger Chou, a professor of medicine at OHSU, says that researchers do not have definitive clinical studies on the effectiveness of masks, but the evidence from the spread of other coronaviruses has helped to draw some conclusions.
On Wednesday, Brown’s order to wear masks inside public businesses went into effect. That includes when you walk into places like restaurants and gyms.
“We have to ask the guests as they come in to make sure they’re wearing masks when walking to their seats and when they need to get up and go to the restroom or anything, they’re required to wear their masks now,” said Alex Kircher, general manager of Golden Valley Brewery in Beaverton.
Dr. Chou says the governor’s order does appear to align with the research.
“Taking the totality of the evidence, yes, it does support policies,” he said.
He says that while there may not be direct studies about COVID-19 to look to, he was able to take the evidence from another coronavirus.
“We do have some data from SARS 1, which was also caused by a coronavirus, that showed that in the community that wearing masks… there was some evidence that wearing masks did decrease the risk of spreading infection,” said Chou.
He says that SARS 1 does make for a good comparison for COVID-19.
“The infectiousness of both those viruses is fairly similar,” he said. “SARS 1 was more lethal, so it was a more serious virus, but it also never spread as widely as COVID-19 has.”
In addition to helping to stop the spread of COVID-19, Chou says the research indicates that there are no serious health effects that come from wearing a mask either.
Golden Valley Brewery says business is still down from last year, but things are slowly picking back up. Managers now think that requiring masks could help that business continue to grow.
“I think people are getting a little more comfortable with coming out now and I think the masks will just provide that added layer of safety,” said Kircher.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
There was also another study done that showed that at most they only decreased transmission by a measly 2% after several months of use and it was debatable as to what exactly caused the 2% since many other factors came into play.
Look at Sweden, no shutdowns or house arrest orders and their doing just fine. Their economy actually grew .01% in the first quarter. How lucky they are with no rising levels of poverty and despair like the U.S.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.