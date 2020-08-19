OHSU taking part in COVID-19 convalescent plasma trial

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – OHSU in Portland is set to take part in a trial to see if convalescent plasma from those who have recovered from COVID-19 is effective in fighting infections caused by the virus.
The study is happening across the country and is being led by Stanford University. OHSU Dr. Bory Kea says 600 people will take part in the trial.
The study will look for participants who show up at emergency departments with relatively mild COVID-19 symptoms–people who are sick enough for a doctor’s visit but do not require hospitalization.
The participants must also meet one of the following criteria: over 50 years old, hypertension, diabetes, coronary artery disease, chronic lung disease, chronic kidney disease, immunosuppression, sickle cell disease, or obesity (body mass index greater than 30).
Half of the participants will get an injection of convalescent plasma and the others will be given a placebo of saline solution with multivitamin. Doctors hope to learn more about the effectiveness of using plasma to treat COVID-19 patients.
“Is convalescent plasma, this fluid portion that was donated by other individuals who recovered from COVID," Kea said. "Is it effective in preventing people from going from mild disease, preventing them from going to severe illness."
OHSU says the hospital sees about two people a week who fit the criteria for recruitment. The study will happen nationwide over the next six to 12 weeks.
For more information: https://news.ohsu.edu/2020/08/18/new-clinical-trial-at-ohsu-tests-donated-antibodies.
