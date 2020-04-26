PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – OHSU announced it’s expecting to lose upwards of a billion dollars in revenue over the next couple years, and to avoid widespread layoffs, the university is cutting the salaries of thousands of employees.
The pay cuts apply to non-unionized employees making $50,000 or more. It works on a scale so that higher-paid employees take a bigger cut.
“We’re all in a storm right now and you just never know how it’s going to hit your home and your family,” said the spouse of a nurse practitioner in the ICU at OHSU.
The family asked to remain anonymous but said she’s looking at about an 18 percent reduction in pay starting in July.
“We’ve made quite a few sacrifices. I mean, we haven’t been able to see each other, she’s risked her life, she’s risked bringing that virus home, so to get this type of a response where the pay cut is slashed for the people that are our heroes and that have gone to work, the ones we’re applauding for every night at 7 o’clock, is just tragic,” they said.
OHSU said they have to make pay cuts to avoid widespread layoffs and keep the university going long-term.
Because of modified operations and fewer overall patients as a result of COVID-19, they’re expecting a $100 million loss in revenue for the month of April and more than $1 billion-dollar loss through June 2022.
More than half of the university’s budget is spent on payroll, so leaders say that’s where they have to cut.
The president, who’s taking a 40 percent cut, spoke about it in a video online.
“I want to emphasize we came to these difficult decisions to keep our people employed. I know that may not make this any easier to hear, but I passionately believe a united effort will help us persist through these unprecedented times and prosper on the other side as one university,” OHSU President Dr. Danny Jacobs said.
The spouse FOX 12 spoke to said this will put their family in a tight spot.
“I think we’ll just have to redo the whole budget and just see where our money is going and what we can do if we need to go into the 401K or if we need to, you know, pick up a second job whatever we need to do,” they said.
OHSU is getting money from the federal government through the CARES Act.
They expect that total to be about $75 million and they’ve included that in their financial forecast.
The university does have a hardship fund to help employees who are in an extremely difficult situation.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.