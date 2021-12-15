PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – A class action lawsuit was filed by two employees of the Oregon Health & Science University on Tuesday alleging unfair treatment against employees of color.

The lawsuit arrives days after the release of an eight-month investigation into the work culture at OHSU. The 51-page report concluded OHSU had failed to adequately create an environment of racial equality and inclusion.

Included in the report from Covington & Burling LLP, only 42% of employee participants agreed that OHSU is “committed to the fair treatment of all members of the workforce regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, disability, age, sex, LGBTQ+ status, or pregnancy status.”

Additionally, two-thirds of focus group participants answered they have witnessed and/or personally experienced unfair or differential treatment at OHSU within the last three years, and 41% indicated they have experienced and/or witnessed sexual misconduct at OHSU in the last three years.

Only 31% of focus group participants answered they feel OHSU is a place where they belong but only 24% participants of color and 20% LGBTQ+ respondents reported the same.

“We found that OHSU has appropriately committed itself to a path that encourages diversity, equity and inclusion and values appropriate conduct,” said Eric H. Holder Jr. of Covington & Burling LLP. “We also determined that in the execution of these goals OHSU has challenges that it must overcome.”

In the lawsuit, plaintiffs Gloria Richards and Depreesha Smith claim OHSU, “disproportionately disciplines racial minorities based on common policies, practices and procedures,” alleging although employees of color make up only 23.5% of the workforce, employees of color made up 32.7% of the hospitals involuntary terminations in 2019 and 31.1% in 2020.

“We are sorry for anyone who has experienced inequitable treatment, discrimination, harassment, bullying, intimidation or retaliation while working or learning at OHSU,” OHSU President Danny Jacobs and Board of Directors Chair Wayne Monfries said in a release to staff. “We are committed and convinced that together we can set new standards and expectations for what culture, opportunity, diversity, equity, belonging, inclusion and anti-racism look like at OHSU and academic health centers worldwide.”

OHSU also addressed the lawsuit Wednesday, telling FOX 12, "In light of pending litigation, we cannot comment on the particulars of this case; however, we want to emphasize that OHSU is fully committed to providing a workplace free of discrimination and harassment, and we are invested in ensuring that our expectations for what culture, opportunity, diversity, equity, belonging, inclusion and anti-racism look like at OHSU and academic health centers worldwide."