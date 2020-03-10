Ol' Salty statue stolen in Newport has been found

NEWPORT, OR (KPTV) – Some good news from Newport police: Ol’ Salty has been found.
Someone had stolen the wooden statue from the Nye Beach area over the weekend.
The statue depicts an older man with a white beard wearing a blue jacket, a hat, and a black tie.
Newport police said Tuesday that the statue was found in the Big Creek Reservoir.
An officer responded to transport Ol’ Salty back to Nye Beach, “where he is expected to make a full recovery”, according to police.
No suspects have been identified.
