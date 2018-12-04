SALEM, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Liquor Control Commission is assisting with the recall efforts of Gentleman Jack whiskey holiday gift packs.
The OLCC is asking customers who purchased the gift packs containing stainless steel cups to stop using the cups.
Brown-Forman, the distiller that produces Gentleman Jack whiskey, reported a small number of the cups have a lip or rim that may be sharp and hazardous.
OLCC stated more than 2,200 of the gift packages containing a 750-ml bottle of Gentleman Jack and one stainless steel cup have been sold in Oregon since September.
Brown-Forman also offered similar gift packages with a 1.75ml bottle and two cups. The recall applies to those sets, as well.
The contents of the alcohol bottle are not affected by the recall.
Brown-Forman has set up a website for more information and to claim a replacement gift at jackdaniels.com/giftpack.
The OLCC is working with its retailers to remove about 1,350 remaining gift packages. The cups from those gift sets will be thrown away, while the Gentleman Jack bottles will be sold separately.
