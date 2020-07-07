OLCC finds most Oregon bars, restaurants following social distancing requirements over holiday weekend

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – New data from the Oregon Liquor Control Commission shows that most of Oregon’s bars and restaurants were following social distancing requirements over the holiday weekend, especially in the Portland metro area.
However, there were some spots that didn't comply.
OLCC inspectors went to 800 businesses over three days, checking to see if they were social distancing and requiring masks.
Inspectors went to 431 places in the Portland metro area, gave verbal guidance to 28 places, and did not hand out any OLCC violations.
It was a similar story in the Salem area, where they went to 208 businesses and gave verbal guidance to nine.
The OLCC says in other areas, inspectors saw “clear disregard” for social distancing and found OLCC violations at bars and restaurants in downtown Bend, portions of Josephine County, and on the coast in Newport.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
