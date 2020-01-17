PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Liquor Control Commission has issued a product recall for marijuana pre-rolls made with a flower that failed a pesticide test.
The flower was used in pre-rolled joints marketed under the Winberry Farms Sweet Leaf Blend. The strain name is Trap Star.
The product was sold at nine OLCC-licensed shops around Oregon. Around 700 units of the contaminated pre-rolls were distrusted. Retailers have pulled the remaining 328 from store shelves.
The pre-rolls were sold from Dec. 17, 2019 through Jan. 8, 2020 at the following shops:
- Spark, 5103 NE Fremont Street, Portland
- Ancient Remedies, 2350 State Street, Salem
- Puff Oregon, 47700 NW Sunset Highway, Manning
- Rogue River Herbal PMC, 510 East Main, Suite C, Rogue River
- The Joint, 3270 Market Street NE, Salem
- Stoney Only Clackamas, 10289 SE Highway 212, Clackamas
- Tsunami Marijuana LLC, 36412 Highway 26, Seaside
- Track Town Collective, 3675 Franklin Blvd., Eugene
- Green Room, 2521 NW 9th Street, Corvallis
People who purchased the contaminated products should dispose of them or return them to the retailer where they were purchased.
The OLCC locked down the product in the Cannabis Tracking System to prevent further distribution or sale to customers.
OLCC said there was a discrepancy with the test results and their entry into the Cannabis Tracking System, and the situation is now under investigation.
There have been no reports of illnesses in connection with the contaminated products.
Consumers with questions or concerns about the recalled products or pesticide residues in marijuana products are encouraged to contact the product retailer or the Oregon Poison Center at 800-222-1222.
