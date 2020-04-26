PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – For the first time, Oregonians can now have locally-made liquor delivered to their doorstep. That’s because of a temporary rule change by the state, amid the pandemic.
You’ve probably heard about ordering beer and wine online and having bottles delivered to your house.
But Portland-based Westward Whiskey explains, the same rules don’t apply for distilleries, until now.
The founder of the company says the Oregon Liquor Control Commission contacted them this week, saying that it’s now allowing liquor deliveries, for the time being.
Westward Whiskey says sales are down 94 percent right now, and they’ve had to furlough employees. But this rule change could help get some employees back to work.
“Most people will continue to buy their liquor from their local liquor store, but they usually discover new products at the distillery tasting room, so we’re expecting that we’ll see a boost in sales, especially at first as people contact us to try new products and new whiskies that they haven’t had. And this is going to be true of all the other distilleries in Oregon too, so this will be a great way for people in Oregon to discover Oregon products,” said Christian Krogstad, master distiller and founder of Westward Whiskey.
This rule change will also help Oregon distilleries compete with liquor stores.
The OLCC reports distilled spirits brought in close to $66 million for liquor stores last month, making it the highest March on record.
