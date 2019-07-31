TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A program on the Oregon Coast designed to keep old fishing gear out of the oceans is celebrating a milestone.
Fishing for Energy, a national program, has been in Garibaldi for 10 years. Fisherman can put old fishing gear into a bin at the port; it is then trucked to Covanta Marion, the waste-to-energy plant in Marion County.
“It’s a pretty exciting program,” Katie Goldsmith with the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation said.
The partners in the program are the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, NOAA Marine Debris Program, Schnitzer Steel Industries and Covanta.
“Fisherman are some of the most important groups to work with because they know the environment and they care about it, it is their livelihood,” Peter Murphy with the NOAA Marine Debris Program said.
Once the old gear is collected, Schnitzer Steel Industries takes any of the scrap metal out before sending what can be burned for energy.
“It’s cool to talk to these folks, and say, 'hey, that material you don't use anymore is going to go and get converted into energy,'” Matt Marler with Covanta Marion said.
In the last 10 years, 120 tons of fishing gear has been turned into energy from the site in Garibaldi. Since Fishing for Energy began in 2008, four million pounds of old gear has been collected from 55 fishing communities in 12 states.
