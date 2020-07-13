PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Another staple in downtown Portland has closed its doors. Old Town Pizza is hoping this is only goodbye, for now.
“I bought it 17 years ago. It was my favorite restaurant and I had my 9th birthday and 30th birthday at Old Town and so I wanted to keep it around. It was especially painful for me to close the door,” said owner Adam Milne.
Milne says the pizza spot and brewery tried to weather the storm, but they’ve already used their PPP loan and traffic at his shop decreased more.
He says he thinks there are several reasons for that: first, COVID-19 and the lack of tourism; then, protests that sometimes turned violent and deterred people from coming downtown; and lastly, the reopening of nearby counties, where people would be able to sit down and enjoy food and drink instead of taking it to go.
“Thursday, a few days back, seeing the sales report, we sold $18 for the day. That was the realization that we couldn’t survive it right now, and we had to find a way to hold every dollar we can because this is going to be a long-distance race and whatever we mismanage or squander now will reduce our chance of outlasting the pandemic,” Milne said.
The northeast brewery location is staying open.
Milne says seeing everyone post their stories and memories of Old Town Pizza on the company’s Facebook page is warming his heart, and he’d love to see your story too.
