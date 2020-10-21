PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – With the pandemic still in place, many bars and restaurants are thinking up new ways to both bring in customers and keep people safe.
Old Town Portland is usually a hot spot for Halloween revelers to enjoy the holiday night out.
But this year, many businesses are have to adapt to COVID-19 restrictions.
Bars like Dixie Tavern are preparing for much smaller crowds and much less revenue, but they’re not giving up hope on the holiday.
In fact, Old Town Portland is planning to host a coronavirus friendly block party that Saturday night.
"We’re trying to push people to Old Town. Old Town’s open. Old Town is the largest tourist neighborhood, business district, in the City of Portland," Dan Lenzen, Dixie Tavern owner, said.
Lenzen, says that bars will have security inside and outside that night, and everyone is complying with OLCC standards for COVID-19.
Dixie will also host a pumpkin decorating and costume contest Halloween weekend.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.