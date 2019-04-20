Old Town shooting witness attempts to save shooting victim

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – When shots rang out in Old Town early Friday morning, Joseph Jacobs says he ran to help the shooting victim who later died.
A memorial is now set up at Northwest 4th Avenue and Northwest Couch Street near where witnesses say a man was shot and killed early Friday.
It was just after 1 a.m. Friday morning when Jacobs saw a fight in the street near East Burnside Street and Northwest 4th Avenue.
“I seen some people trying to break it up, you know I even went over there and I would yell out 'hey the cops, the cops are around the corner they're here right now,' just to kind of get them to stop,” Jacobs said.
But Jacobs says they kept fighting and then he head shots.
He says it was chaotic.
People ran and then he says he saw a man lying on the sidewalk.
He says there weren’t many people who stayed to help the person who’d been shot.
Jacobs says he ran to that man’s side.
“I was telling him you know keep breathing, you know you're built for this, you're strong hang in there,” Jacobs said. “And as I would say these things he would like continue to breathe. You know it's like he was hanging in there.”
But that man didn’t make it.
Portland Police identified the victim in the shooting as 29-year-old Trayontay Jones.
They haven’t said much about the investigation or what may have led up to the shooting.
Jacobs says he’s sharing what he saw because he believes more could’ve been done to save the man who he stayed with until his final moments.
“He was a fighter,” he said. “I feel like I got the sense that he could've held on if he just had just like the right people talking to him.”
Jacobs later went on to say, “I know that's a traumatic situation, and nobody wants to get shot so I understand people running away but come back, return to the scene and just help the person that's in that situation.”
Police do not believe there’s a danger to the public and are not releasing any suspect information right now.
But they are asking anyone with information to give them a call.
