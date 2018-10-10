PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - An Olympic athlete from Beaverton is suing a local junk-removal company for $965,000, claiming the franchise crushed her foot and damaged her career.
In her suit, gold medal fencer Mariel Zagunis, 33, says she hired 1-800-GOT-JUNK? of Portland, which at the time was owned by Cascadia Junk Removal, to remove items from her home in October 2016. She says a lift gate collapsed and crushed her right foot while workers were loading the items into a company truck.
1-800-GOT-JUNK? of Portland is now owned by a different company.
The suit states Zagunis suffered a crushing injury to her right foot and a “comminuted displaced fracture” on her right toe. The fracture means her bone was shattered into pieces.
After the alleged injury, Zagunis says she suffered swelling, bruising, numbness and weakness. She says she underwent surgery and extensive physical therapy in an attempt recover.
Her symptoms were made worse by standing, walking, lifting, exercise, squatting and kneeling and, according to the suit, the pain often woke her from sleep.
Zagunis seeks $15,000 in medical expenses, $200,000 in lost earnings and $750,000 for pain and suffering.
A registered agent for Cascadia Junk Removal said the company has no comment regarding the suit filed in Multnomah County Circuit Court last week.
Zagunis was the first American to win a gold medal in fencing in 100 years at the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens, Greece. She was ranked first in women’s sabre fencing from 2008 to 2016 and won the individual title of world champion in 2009 and 2010, according to her lawsuit.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
