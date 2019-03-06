OMSI cancels Michael Jackson laser light show after abuse allegations in HBO documentary

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - OMSI has canceled Michael Jackson laser light shows following abuse allegations in a new HBO documentary.
Two men interviewed for “Leaving Neverland” allege Jackson abused them over several years when they were children.
Some radio stations have dropped Jackson's music from their playlists.
Jackson died in 2009 at the age of 50.
OMSI had “Laser Michael Jackson” shows scheduled for March. Those shows were pulled “to be sensitive to the nature of the content presented in the documentary.”
“One of our goals is to be an inclusive place where people feel safe to learn, play and grow. That's why we felt it wasn't appropriate to play this show due to the controversial nature of the documentary and out of respect for those who may have personal experiences in this matter,” according to an OMSI spokesman.
The OMSI spokesman said they have an extensive library of other music laser light shows that are rotated every one to two months.
