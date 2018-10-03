PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Egypt’s most famous pharaoh is coming to Portland.
Starting Saturday, the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry will host “The Discovery of King Tut”, an exhibit about the ancient Egyptian ruler and artifacts that have been found in his tomb.
The exhibit runs through the end of January and will feature a completely reconstructed burial chamber with more than 1,000 objects, including King Tut’s funeral mask, golden coffins, shrines and hieroglyphics.
Visitors will also receive an audio guide to give context to their tour.
“[Visitors] will be able to come and learn about the history of ancient Egypt and the culture and a lot of their rituals and what they believed back in ancient Egypt,” Jennifer Powers, featured hall assistant manager at OMSI, said. “I think with this exhibit specifically, you’re seeing it through the eyes of an archaeologist, you’re seeing the chambers just as Howard Carter discovered them in 1922.”
According to experts, King Tut’s tomb was virtually untouched by the outside world until archaeologist Howard Carter and his team discovered it in Egypt’s Valley of the Kings in 1922.
Tickets to see the exhibit range from $15 to $22.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.