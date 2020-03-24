OMSI lays off more than half of its staff amid COVID-19 pandemic

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Museum of Science and Industry announced temporary layoffs and pay cuts on Tuesday amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The museum said the layoffs and pay cuts will help ensure financial stability.
“Today, we informed over half of our valued staff members that they are included in a significant number of temporary layoffs,” Nancy Stueber, president of OMSI, said.
Stueber said the museum is committed to paying the employer portion of the workers’ healthcare insurance for a period of time. She says the goal is to bring the workers back as soon as possible.
The museum is a private, non-profit organization and does not receive government funding, meaning its primary revenue streams–museum admissions, education and program fees, memberships, and facility rentals–have been canceled.
The museum says this is typically its busiest time of the year. It’s annual OMSI Gala, its largest fundraising event of the year, will now occur as a virtual experience.
