PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - If you looked up in the sky on Tuesday night you might have witnessed some lights in the sky. OMSI says the trails of light came from SpaceX's most recent launch of satellites.
According to Jim Todd with OMSI, the train of satellites are from the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with a full stack of 60 Starlink internet satellites that were launched into orbit on Tuesday afternoon.
SpaceX plans to deploy more than 1,500 Starlink satellites to provide global Internet connectivity. Thousands more will eventually be launched.
